Search operation underway near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

November 26, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Jammu

Security forces on November 26 launched a massive search operation in the forest area near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The joint operation by Army, police, and CRPF is underway in several forest areas of Mehdhar and Krishna Ghati sector following information about some suspicious movement, the officials said.

They said the search operation was launched in the general area of Behra, Kund, Topa and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of police station Mendhar and Daradullian, Mangnar, Salani and Uchhad top in Krishna Ghati sector.

