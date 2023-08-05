HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search operation resumes to trace people missing since landslide in Gaurikund

Around 100 NDRF and State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with a team of the local administration, are engaged in the search operation

August 05, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand)

PTI
A view of a pile of boulders and stones following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag on August 4, 2023

A view of a pile of boulders and stones following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag on August 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

A search operation to trace people who went missing following a landslide triggered by a flashflood near Gaurikund this week resumed on August 5.

According to district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, around 100 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a team of the local administration, are engaged in the search operation.

Drones are being used as well, he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the spot to review the search and rescue operations.

Mr. Rajwar said three bodies have been found so far and 17 people are missing. However, the district administration had on Friday said that four bodies had been recovered.

Three shops were washed away in the landslide following the flashflood in a rainfed waterfall at Daat Puliya near Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, leaving 20 people missing.

The Mandakini river flows around 50 metres below the spot where the shops were located.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.