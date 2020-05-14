Other States

Search on for missing soldier in Sikkim after avalanche

The Army on Thursday launched a massive search for a soldier who went missing after a snow clearance party was hit by an avalanche at Lugnak La in north Sikkim.

“A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party of 17-18 soldiers came under sudden snow slide. All personnel have been recovered except one soldier. Intense search is in progress,” Army sources said.

All rescued soldiers are safe, the sources said, adding one of them was seriously injured and undergoing treatment.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 10:37:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/search-on-for-missing-soldier-in-sikkim-after-avalanche/article31585574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY