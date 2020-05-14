Search on for missing soldier in Sikkim after avalanche

The Army on Thursday launched a massive search for a soldier who went missing after a snow clearance party was hit by an avalanche at Lugnak La in north Sikkim.

“A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party of 17-18 soldiers came under sudden snow slide. All personnel have been recovered except one soldier. Intense search is in progress,” Army sources said.

All rescued soldiers are safe, the sources said, adding one of them was seriously injured and undergoing treatment.