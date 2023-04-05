ADVERTISEMENT

Search continues for tourists still trapped in Sikkim avalanche

April 05, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Gangtok/Siliguri

According to police officials, seven people were confirmed killed and at least 13 injured near Sikkim’s Nathu La pass.

PTI

Rescue team members continue their search for survivors after an avalanche in Sikkim, on April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Army and Border Roads teams continued the search for those who remain missing in Monday’s avalanche which occurred in the early hours of Monday near Sikkim’s Nathu La pass.

Some seven people were confirmed killed and at least 13 injured according to police officials. An estimated 25-30 tourists in half-a-dozen vehicles were trapped in the avalanche.

Saurabh Roy Chowdhury, a 28-year-old resident of neighbouring Bengal’s Siliguri town was one of the at least seven whose death has been confirmed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb informed PTI that Roy Chowdhury's body would be brought home after an autopsy.

The young executive of a private firm was part of a four member group from the town which was visiting Nathu La. While he died after being buried by the avalanche, the other three men in his group were rescued and are undergoing treatment in Gangtok, according to family sources.

"We have launched search and rescue operations since 8 am to find out if any tourists are trapped in the snow near 15th Mile, the East Sikkim District Collector Tushar Nikhane told PTI over phone.

ALSO READ
Landslide hits East Sikkim, at least 20 families relocated to safer locations

The 13 injured persons were admitted to STNM hospital where the attending doctors discharged nine of them after first aid, while four others were undergoing treatment.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had visited STNM on Tuesday night and interacted with the injured tourists and instructed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible care to the injured ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US