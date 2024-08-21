GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Search continues for second day for missing training aircraft in Jharkhand

Aircraft with two persons onboard belongs to Alchemist Aviation flying school in Jamshedpur

Updated - August 21, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 09:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

The second day of search and rescue operations after a trainee aircraft of flying training school Alchemist Aviation went missing in Jamshedpur failed to locate either the aircraft debris or its occupants.

On Monday, a two-seater Cessna 152 took off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur around 10 a.m. with an instructor and trainee pilot onboard. Later, it vanished off Ranchi radar and is suspected to have crashed.

“We are still into the search operation. Some eyewitnesses claimed that they saw the aircraft falling into the Chandil dam. We have called the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and they are searching for the aircraft. As of now, we have not located the debris of any part of the plane,” Deputy Commissioner of Seraikela-Kharsawan Ravi Shankar Shukla told The Hindu over phone.

It is not known why the Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELT) in the aircraft was not triggered making it difficult to identify the site of the suspected accident. The ELT device is designed to help rescuers find aircraft and people in distress after an aircraft hits terrain or drowns in a water body.

The school also witnessed a crash in 2022 when a Piper PA34 Seneca aircraft landed on its belly at Sonari airstrip as the pilot forgot to open the landing gear. There were no fatalities in the incident.

