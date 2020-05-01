Sealed border chokes travel to Gurugram

Commuters taking the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to Millennium City, included among orange zones by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, had a harrowing time crossing the border with the intensified checking leading to long snarls and increased waiting time.

Scores of people were sent back by the police, which only allowed ambulances, those carrying passes authorised by the Centre and Haryana government, and those providing essential services to cross over.

The stricter curbs on inter-city movement severely affected the functioning of hospitals and pathology labs in both Delhi and Gurugram on Friday, prompting several stakeholders to demand easier passage.

Patients affected

Ritu Garg, zonal director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said a system to allow medical staff through with adequate screening would help ensure sustained medical care for patients. “We need to ensure assistance to patients undergoing chemotherapy, dialysis and with other medical emergencies. A number of our health workers are settled outside Gurugram... it is difficult for them to move here,” said Dr. Garg in a statement.

Arjun Dang, the CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab, said the sealing came on the back of restrictions in Faridabad for the past two days. He said that two of his senior consultants could not come from Gurugram. “Earlier four molecular biologists, all residents of Faridabad, were also not allowed. We are authorised for COVID-19 tests and with four of the eight microbiologists not turning up for work, it becomes difficult to run operations. Eventually we made arrangements for their stay in Delhi,” said Dr. Dang.

“I request to exclude doctors from this border sealing thing and allow them to travel with valid ID card so as the patients don’t suffer,” said Dr. Ashish Mahajan, in response to a Facebook post from The Hindu on the ‘Gurgaon Helpline’ page. A few, however, supported the sealing saying it would help curb the spread of the virus.

Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit said the decision could be reviewed in a couple of days.

Apart from strengthened police presence on the Gurugram border, strict restrictions on other border points of the national capital adjoining Faridabad and Sonipat were also imposed by Haryana police personnel.