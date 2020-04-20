Coronavirus lockdown | Sea escape from Chennai ends in quarantine in Andhra Pradesh

Twenty-seven migrant workers — 10 from Odisha and 17 from Andhra Pradesh — made a daring five-day sea journey in a fishing boat from Chennai to dodge the continuing lockdown and reach their homes.

They travelled around 1,000 km in the Bay of Bengal, but ended up in the hands of waiting officials.

On receiving information about this group, the administrations of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were keeping track of its movement.

On Monday morning, their boat was brought to the coast at Donkuru, in Andhra Pradesh, around 35 km from Berhampur in Odisha.

According Ganjam district collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange, all the workers have been quarantined in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said they were working in different factories in Chennai and had been unable to return home due to the lockdown. Their factories had closed.

List of what is and what is not allowed after April 20

Most of them belonged to the fisherman community. They pooled all their savings to buy a fishing boat for ₹1.6 lakh.