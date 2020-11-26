Scuffle, stray violence in West Bengal during all India trade union strike

Kolkata

Stray incidents of violence and scuffle was reported on Thursday from several districts of West Bengal including Kolkata as supporters of the Left parties and Congress tried to enforce the nationwide strike called by several central trade unions. Normal life was partially affected with people largely staying indoors despite the State government trying to ensure vehicles on streets and trains running as per schedule.

The State government had announced that absence of employees would be considered break in service. Extending “moral support” to the strike, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre is trying to close all public sector undertakings.

Ms. Banerjee said she could not support the bandh as it has been her government’s stand since 2011.

Central trade unions like Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) participated in the strike to protest Central government policies.

From early morning supporters of Left parties, along with Congress, took out several rallies in support of the strike in Kolkata and districts. In Jadavpur and Manicktala supporters of Left parties squatted on the road to block vehicular movement. Protesters also tried to close the shutters of Central metro station in Kolkata and in Habra in North 24 Parganas a railway employee at ticket counter was injured. In different parts of the State there were reports of bandh supporters trying to block roads by burning tyres.

The Left leadership alleged that in certain places police used force on the bandh supporters. Several Left supporters were injured in the violence. At certain places the supporters of Left parties and supporters of Trinamool Congress came face to face. There was a huge deployment of police in Kolkata and districts to prevent any major flare up.

Bandh has evoked maximum response says CPI(M )

Senior Left leaders like Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Politbureau member Biman Bose and leader of Left Legislature Party in Assembly Sujan Chakraborty hit the streets of Kolkata in support of the strike.

Dr. Mishra said that in recent times the bandh called on Thursdya would have evoked maximum response from people. “After Independence this ​government at Centre has unleashed an attack on all section of people, including SC, ST and minorities. This attack on the working classes needs to be resisted with all force,” he said.