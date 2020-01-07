Scuffle between students, BJP supporters near JU

Jadavpur University has been on the boil since Monday morning in protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.
The situation turned volatile late in the evening when supporters of the BJP and the students came face to face near the university. Around 9 p.m., the two groups had a few rounds of scuffles and both sides started a sit-in near the Bagha Jatin crossing, a km south of the university. The police asked both sides to leave but they decided to stay put. The police resorted to lathi-charge and members of both sides received minor injuries. The students alleged that women too were beaten up by the police.
Earlier in the day, students took out a huge rally. They walked for close to four hours raising slogans agaisnt Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.
