Scribe shot dead by Naxals in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s Armed Police jawans carry out a search operation against Naxals in the forest area of Amrapara in Jharkhand. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Chaibasa (Jharkhand) 29 December 2021 07:24 IST
Updated: 29 December 2021 07:35 IST

The murder is the second of its kind in Goilkera police station area in a week

Naxals shot down a 25-year-old scribe working with the Jharkhand forest department in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 suspecting him to be a police informer, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said the Naxals also set ablaze an earth moving machine.

After killing the man, the Naxals left behind a pamphlet near his body saying that he had paid the price of being a police informer.

Mr. Linda said that investigation into the incident is on.

Tuesday's killing was the second of its kind in Goilkera police station area in a week. In the first incident on December 28 Naxals had killed a villager claiming that he was a police informer.

