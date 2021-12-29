Other States

Scribe shot dead by Naxals in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s Armed Police jawans carry out a search operation against Naxals in the forest area of Amrapara in Jharkhand. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Naxals shot down a 25-year-old scribe working with the Jharkhand forest department in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 suspecting him to be a police informer, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said the Naxals also set ablaze an earth moving machine.

After killing the man, the Naxals left behind a pamphlet near his body saying that he had paid the price of being a police informer.

Mr. Linda said that investigation into the incident is on.

Tuesday's killing was the second of its kind in Goilkera police station area in a week. In the first incident on December 28 Naxals had killed a villager claiming that he was a police informer.


