Scribe Kanojia to move sessions court for bail in Twitter case

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia will move a sessions court here for bail on Friday after a chief judicial magistrate rejected his plea in connection with his arrest over an alleged forged post on Twitter, his wife said.
“[The] CJM has rejected bail,” said his wife Jagisha Arora, adding that he was currently kept at a quarantine centre.
Mr. Kanojia was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday for allegedly posting on Twitter a forged tweet purportedly about Dalits, tribals and Backward Caste people being barred from entering the Ram Mandir.
As per an FIR lodged at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, Mr. Kanojia is accused of posting on Twitter the screenshot of a forged post attributed to Sushil Tiwari, a member of a little known fringe group Hindu Army. In the post, Mr. Kanojia allegedly makes a sarcastic remark on the poster shared in the name of Mr. Tiwari about barring entry to the Ram Mandir for OBC, SC and ST communities.
Ms. Arora said they were following the procedure as per the Constitution.
“I have full faith in the Constitution and the judiciary,” she said.
