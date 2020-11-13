Scribe found dead in Unnao; SI, constable booked

Police allege suicide after body was found on railway tracks

A woman sub-inspector and a male constable were booked for alleged murder after a journalist was found dead on the railway tracks in Unnao late on Thursday.

The police, however, said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

A case was lodged under Section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code after the family of the journalist Suraj Pandey alleged that he was murdered by the two police personnel.

On Thursday, Mr. Pandey had left home in the morning but soon went missing and his phone remained ‘unreachable’, said his uncle. Then around 5 p.m., the family got information about his death.

“He has been murdered,” Mr. Pandey’s uncle. “Someone had come [in the morning] to take him somewhere. If CCTV footage is checked, the person who took him would be found to be the person who committed the murder,” he told reporters.

SP Unnao, Sureshrao A. Kulkarni said a case was lodged against the woman SI Sunita Chaurasia, her driver Amar Singh, and a constable, after the family alleged that the two had threatened and murdered Mr. Pandey. The SI had been in touch with the journalist, Mr. Kulkarni said.

He, however, added that “prima facie going by the circumstances it appeared to be a case of suicide”. The injuries found in the post mortem report are those suffered in a train accident, he said.

Mr. Kulkarni, however, said police were investigating all angles deeply.

Lalitpur assault

The incident comes days after a journalist in Lalitpur was assaulted, allegedly by the family of a village pradhan, after he raised questions about the illegal use of machines for MGNREGA work instead of employing labourers.

Vinay Tiwari, who runs a news portal Bundelkhand Times TV and also contributes as a stringer for other newspapers, was left with fractures on his hand and leg, and bruises all over following the assault.

Police have booked the local gram pradhan, her husband and three sons for assault and attempt to murder, and arrested two of the accused persons.