Screening stopped in Rajasthan

The screening of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat has been discontinued by the management of nearly half of theatres in Rajasthan in the wake of protests against the film, a trade body said on Tuesday.

“The film’s screening has been stopped at almost half of the cinemas. The screening has been completely stopped in Jaipur and also at other places in the State including Bikaner, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh since yesterday,” Raj Bansal, general secretary of Rajasthan Film Trade and Promotion Council, said on Tuesday.

He said that the film was released in 55-60 cinema halls across the State.

Mr. Bansal said the censor board should have reviewed the film’s content before it issued a certification. “Cinema halls are just screening the film which has been passed by the board. Such controversies affect the business and create an adverse environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, a minor protest occurred in front of a cinema hall in Jaipur despite the management’s decision to discontinue the screening. Jat groups and leaders, including Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, former CM Vasundhara Raje, have criticised the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal.