Score a boundary in 2022, Amit Shah appeals voters in Uttar Pradesh to ensure fourth win

LUCKNOW

26 December 2021 15:23 IST

Amit Shah referred to BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav as “bua-babua”.

Dismissing the SP and the BSP and “casteist” and “dynastic,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can take forward “sarv samaj” or the entire society.

Addressing a jan vishwas rally in Kasganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Shah referring to BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav as “bua-babua,” asked if under their rule everyone received development. “They are jativadi (casteist) and parivarvadi (dynastic) parties,” said Mr. Shah.

Mr. Shah appealed voters in Uttar Pradesh to “score a boundary” and “hit a four” by ensuring a fourth consecutive win for the BJP in the state after 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Targetting the previous SP government, Mr. Shah said earlier there used to be a bahubali (political strongman), a mini-CM and a scam in each district. In contrast, under the BJP government, there was one product (One District One Product scheme), one industry and one medical college in each district.

Mr. Shah also praised the legacy of former CM and OBC leader Kalyan Singh, who died earlier this year, for “clearing the way” for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by giving up power in Uttar Pradesh, in a reference to the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Mr. Shah said Mr. Singh was the first person who spoke about “sushashan” (good governance) and for backward caste people, providing them their rights.

“Had babuji (Singh) not provided me margdarshan (guidance) the victories in 2014, 2017 and 2019 would not have been possible,” said Mr. Shah.