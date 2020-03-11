Scindia’s exit a huge blow for Cong.: Bishnoi

Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

CHANDIGARH

11 March 2020 22:55 IST

Party needs to empower young leaders, says Haryana MLA

Terming the quitting of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a “huge blow” for the Congress, party MLA from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi has said that the Congress needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard and resonate with the masses.

Mr. Bishnoi, one of the Congress’ young leaders,on Wednesday took to Twitter to convey his feeling saying “Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about looking after those in our charge...”

Twitter posts

Mr. Bishoni, who had returned to the Congress after merging his own party, the Haryana Janhit Congress, had on Tuesday in a series of tweets, alleged that there are several devoted Congress party leaders across the country who feel alienated and discontented.

Advertising

Advertising

“@JM_Scindia’s departure is a big blow to @INCIndia. He was a central pillar in the party & the leadership should’ve done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted & discontented,” said Mr. Bishnoi, who is Congress MLA from Adampur Assembly constituency in Haryana.

In another tweet, he said “India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses.”