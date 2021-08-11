Other States

Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw over deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw drawing his attention towards the deplorable condition of the Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and requested him to make necessary renovations.

In the letter posted on Twitter, Mr. Scindia said, “I would like to bring your kind attention towards deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In the absence of proper maintenance, the Astro-Turf has depleted resulting in unplayable condition. The Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along with renovation of other facilities such as changing room/wash room.” “You are requested to instruct the concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in the matter,” Mr. Scindia wrote to Mr. Vaishnaw.

The Railway Minister responded to Mr. Scindia on Twitter and said that renovations of the stadium have started recently and will be completed in the next few months.


