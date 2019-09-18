Scindia meets Kamal Nath, discusses flood situation

Amid the turf war among the various factions of the Congress to helm the Madhya Pradesh unit, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Tuesday. However, he discussed the flood situation in the State.

Mr. Scindia apprised Mr. Nath on the situation including in his political bastion Gwalior and exhorted him to resurvey the ravaged areas so that appropriate compensation could be given to the affected. “Mr. Nath has agreed to survey areas which have not been surveyed yet, and resurvey other areas after the rains,” he said.

“There was no discussion with Mr. Nath on the post of the next State party chief. Instead, we took up only people’s issues,” he told reporters. Mr. Nath holds the post of the president of the State unit.

Ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Sisodia, three MLAs and State spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi accompanied Mr. Scindia.

Mr. Nath said excess rain had caused a damage of more than ₹10,000 crore.

“Continuing rain and floods in several areas are making it difficult to conduct surveys there. Despite this, survey of damage to crops and houses had begun in several districts,” he said.

Due to flood in the Chambal river, 6,300 residents of 33 villages in the submergence area of Sheopur district were affected. The Army and the district administration were shifting them to relief camps, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

So far, more than 220 people had died in rain-related incidents this season and more than 45,000 people had been shifted to relief camps from flood-hit areas.