Scindia betrayed people’s trust, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting Congress and accused him of betraying the trust of the people and the party ideology. Mr. Gehlot said people like Mr. Scindia could not thrive without power and the “sooner they leave the better [it is]”.

Hitting out at Mr. Scindia after he sent in his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Gehlot said joining hands with the BJP at the time of national crisis spoke volumes of his “self-indulgent political ambitions”.

Making his remarks on Twitter, Mr. Gehlot said Mr. Scindia had opted to go with the BJP when the ruling party at the Centre was ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and judiciary. The Chief Minister had left for Delhi on Monday night to join the efforts of the party to save its government in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had expressed hope that the crisis would end soon and the leaders would resolve their differences. Mr. Pilot, also the PCC president, said the State needed a stable government for fulfilling the promises made to the electorate.

After the fast-paced events in Madhya Pradesh, speculation is rife in Rajasthan about the next move of Mr. Pilot, with party insiders holding a view that he may be feeling alienated. Mr. Pilot has been critical on several issues including the death of children in the Kota government hospital and the delay in loan waiver for farmers.

The Congress government in Rajasthan, which earlier had a razor thin majority of 101 in the 200-member Assembly, strengthened its position with all the six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joining it in September 2019. It also enjoys the support of two CPI(M) MLAs and some Independents.