Schoolteachers continue dharna over termination

They are demanding direct employment

Terminated government schoolteachers announced that their sit-in demonstration here would continue for an indefinite period till the State government announces their direct employment. The agitation, which began outside the City Centre on December 7, entered the 22nd day on Monday.

The forums representing terminated teachers called the protest amid cold weather to press their demand for direct employment in the State government departments.

Altogether 10,323 teachers lost their jobs under an order of the Supreme Court in a case that originated at a session’s court in Tripura over flawed recruitment procedures followed by the previous government.

Children, spouses and parents of the teachers have also joined the protest.

Former teachers announced that on January 1 they will report to the schools they served for years as a mark of protest.