Other States

Schools to reopen in Gujarat from November 22

Photo used for representative purpose only.   | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Gujarat State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of schools for students from Classes 1 to 5 from Monday, November 22.

Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that all schools will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and follow rules laid down by the authorities.

Also read | Colleges to reopen in Gujarat

While announcing the decision, Mr. Vaghani also mentioned the COVID-19 guidelines that would have to be followed by students, teachers and staff members to ensure the safe return of students back to school campuses after almost two years.

Mr. Vaghani said that attendance will not be mandatory, and all students attending classes in person will have to submit consent letters from the parents.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 12:55:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/schools-to-reopen-in-gujarat-from-november-22/article37614794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY