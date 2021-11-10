Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 in Manipur

IMPHAL

10 November 2021 03:24 IST

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren announced on Tuesday that the schools which had been closed from the beginning of this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be reopened. The students of class nine and above will be allowed to attend physical classes. The classes may be reopened within a week, Mr. Biren said.

He said that even though the COVID-19 scenario is better, the fight against the disease is not over and all sections should be alert and follow the SOPs.

Mr. Biren was speaking at the inaugural function of the CM’s Coaching Class centre for civil service examinations in Imphal. He said that the students who aspire for the civil services examinations now do not have to go elsewhere for coaching classes. Over 2000 students had applied for the coaching classes , but only 200 of them have been selected.

Education Minister S. Rajen who was present at the function said that very soon classrooms and residential quarters will also be constructed so that teachers and students could stay on the campus. He said that land has been acquired near Imphal and the construction work will begin soon.

Though schools were not permitted to reopen in Manipur, reports said that some private schools in the hill districts were already open. Mr. Biren issued a warning for going against the policy of the Government.