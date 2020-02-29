Other States

Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7

Books lie scattered at the Rajdhani Public School which was vandalized in Tuesday's violence at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI New Delhi 29 February 2020 17:03 IST
Updated: 29 February 2020 17:05 IST

The annual exams have also been postponed

Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday.

The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.

