Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7
The annual exams have also been postponed
Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday.
The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.
