Schools to re-open in Maharashtra

10 August 2021 18:55 IST

Officials authorised to take decisions within their respective areas of jurisdiction

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued directions to reopen offline classes from standard V to VII in rural areas and from standard VIII to XII in urban areas from August 17. The notification comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the task force for COVID-19 management.

Municipal Commissioners of areas such as Mumbai and Thane have been authorised to take decisions within their respective areas of jurisdiction. Collectors of districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Ahmadnagar, Beed, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad and Plaghar have been authorised to take decisions locally as they continue to report cases. Classes from standard VIII to XII in rural areas have already resumed from July.

The government has also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume schools. Collectors will plan vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff. Parents will not be allowed inside school premises to avoid over-crowding. Protocols like physical distancing inside the classroom should be followed for which two sessions may be held. Teachers are advised to avoid public transport.

Priority for core subjects

The SOPs have also directed to call students in batches and priority to be given for core subjects. Attendance of students has not been made mandatory. Parents are also advised to not send their kids to school if he/she is showing signs of illness.

The notification accepted that considering the financial, social and technological disparity, the only suitable method of education is a mixture of online and offline education, though the Education Department was promoting online education for students’ safety.