Schools shut in 4 districts of Haryana near Delhi for 3 days due to air pollution

GURUGRAM:

14 November 2021 19:57 IST

Government and private offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of schools, both government and private, in four districts neighbouring Delhi for three days in view of high level of air pollution. The government and private offices have also been advised to allow work from home during this period, besides announcing a host of other measures with immediate effect.

Also Read: Need to protect children from toxic air: CM

In a two-page order, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan ordered that all schools would remain shut in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts of the State till November 17 with the aim to curb air pollution.

Advertising

Advertising

With the objective of reducing vehicular traffic by one third, government and private offices have also been advised to allow employees to work from home.

Also Read: CJI suggests two-day lockdown in smog-hit Delhi

The order said that there would be complete a ban on all kinds of construction and development activities during the period, and mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants would not be allowed to operate. All diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, will be checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly.

Also, the burning of trash by municipal bodies, and stubble burning and manual sweeping of roads, is not allowed till November 17.

Deputy Commissioners of the four districts have been directed to set up joint inspection teams to ensure enforcement, and check violations of the orders.