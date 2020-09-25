Schools in Tripura to reopen on October 5

Agartala

25 September 2020 04:37 IST

The Tripura government has allowed schools to function from October 5 with strict adherence to the norms issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in view of the pandemic.

The State’s education department officials said on Thursday that government and private schools will reopen with 50% teaching staff. The school management would prepare a roster to ensure attendance of 50% teachers on an alternate-day basis, they added.

The percentage of students has not been specified for attendance, but those who want to attend will have to carry written permission from their parents, the officials stated.

In the northeastern region, Tripura has the second highest number of coronavirus cases after Assam. More than 250 people have lost their lives and the number of infections is around 23,000.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination on Thursday postponed entrance exams for an indefinite period. The exams were slated for September 25 and 26.