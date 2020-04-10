Schools in Rajasthan not to charge fee during curbs

The private schools in Rajasthan will not charge any dues or advance fee for three months from the students during the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Thursday that the names of students would not be struck off from the school rolls on account of non-payment of fee.

Mr. Gehlot also gave instructions for promoting the students of all classes, except X and XII, to the next grade based on the assessments and periodic tests conducted so far. Arrangement would be made for online lectures and e-learning in schools and colleges to ensure continuity of studies, he said.

Mr. Gehlot announced the decisions at a video conferencing held here to review the situation in educational institutions during the lockdown. It was also decided that the colleges and technical institutes could announce summer vacations from April 15, but there would no vacations in schools.

The State government made it mandatory to wear face masks in all urban areas and agricultural mandis in an effort to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Gehlot asked those kept in home quarantine to strictly follow the protocols and appealed to the public at large to extend full cooperation to the health personnel working hard to save the lives of people.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man, who was symptomatic and was identified during the house-to-house survey in Jodhpur, died on Thursday. With 74 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in 10 districts, including 39 in Jaipur, the tally in the State increased to 463.