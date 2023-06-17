Schools in Patna to remain closed till June 24 as heatwave looms

June 17, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Patna

The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heatwave. The order will remain effective till June 24.

"In continuation to the order vide memo no .8274/L dated 11.06.2023 Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 24.06.2023." read the Patna District Magistrate's circular.

"The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. 19.06.2023 and will remain effective till 24.06.2023. This order has been passed on 16.06.2023 under my signature and the seal of the court," the circular further read.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for some districts for the next two days. Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD issued an orange alert for the next five days.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said on Tuesday, "In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 40-45 in the coming days. The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts for the coming five days."

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand government announced that all schools (up to Class 8) in the state will remain closed till June 17 adding that for Classes 9 to 12, it will remain closed till June 15 in lieu of intense heatwave in the State.

In a circular notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand Government, it said, "While making partial amendments and due to excessive heat in the state of Jharkhand and keeping in mind the heat, all categories of government-run in the state, Unaided/Unaided (including Minorities) and all from class KG to class 8 in private schools, Date - June 17 (Saturday) will remain closed and classes from class 9 to 12 till June 15."

The notification further mentioned that the education department would also make a decision regarding the loss of study for the students for the given period.

"To make up for the loss in the children's education during this period a separate decision in this regard will be communicated. This order will come into force with immediate effect," it mentioned.