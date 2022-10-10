Schools in Lucknow, several other U.P. districts shut today due to heavy rains
PTI
Lucknow
October 10, 2022 08:27 IST
Updated:
October 10, 2022 08:27 IST
PTI
Lucknow
October 10, 2022 08:27 IST
Updated:
October 10, 2022 08:27 IST
District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools
A flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Mathura, on October 9.
| Photo Credit: PTI
District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in view of heavy rains.
District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools.
All classes in schools across educational boards in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. In Aligarh, the schools have been closed till October 12.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday.
Our code of editorial values