Schools closed in Leh district

09 March 2020 02:33 IST

The decision comes hours after a patient with travel history to Iran died at a Leh hospital

The Ladakh Union Territory administration on Sunday decided to close all schools up to higher secondary level across Leh district, after a person with travel history to Iran died at a local hospital. Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Saturday.

“As a precautionary measure, all schools will remain closed till March 31,” says an order.

Ali Mohammad, 75, who hailed from Chochuk village in Leh, was admitted to the SN Hospital, Leh, on March 6 after he suffered from some respiratory issues.

“We have collected his sample and sent it to Delhi,” said the hospital administration.

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Saturday. However, the deceased had no connection with them, according to the hospital.