Schools closed in Leh district

The Ladakh Union Territory administration on Sunday decided to close all schools up to higher secondary level across Leh district, after a person with travel history to Iran died at a local hospital. Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Saturday.
Also read | How is India containing COVID-19?
“As a precautionary measure, all schools will remain closed till March 31,” says an order.
The decision comes hours after a patient with travel history to Iran died at a Leh hospital.
Ali Mohammad, 75, who hailed from Chochuk village in Leh, was admitted to the SN Hospital, Leh, on March 6 after he suffered from some respiratory issues.
“We have collected his sample and sent it to Delhi,” said the hospital administration.
Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Saturday. However, the deceased had no connection with them, according to the hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.