Schools closed in Assam’s landslide-prone Dima Hasao district

June 13, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI: Schools in the landslide-prone areas of Assam’s Dima Hasao district have been closed for five days from June 13 following the forecast of heavy rainfall by the India Meteorological Department.

An order issued by the district’s Inspector of Schools said all educational institutions in vulnerable areas under Greater Haflong, Harangajao, Mahur and other landslide-prone areas would remain closed for the stipulated number of days.

Also read: NGRI calls for mapping of landslide prone regions

Dima Hasao was one of the worst affected districts due to floods and landslides in 2022 with an arterial railway line connecting southern Assam and three other northeastern States to the rest of the country having been cut off for more than two months.

Of the 197 people who lost their lives in 2022, at least 18 died in landslides across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), rainfall in various parts of the State have bloated the rivers although none are flowing above the danger level.

“So far, 575 people have been affected by Biswanath, Cachar, and Udalguri districts. District officials have been alerted to be ready for any emergency situation,” a spokesperson of the authority said on June 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.