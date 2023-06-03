School timings changed in Assam’s Nagaon amid rising temperature

June 03, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Nagaon

In the wake of rising temperatures, the Nagaon district administration of Assam has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7-30 am with immediate effect.

The order comes due to the continuous rise of the mercury, prevailing scorching heat, and in view of the health of the students.

"Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled," the notification said.

"The timings of Lower Primary (LP) schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, Middle English (ME) school timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and higher secondary schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain until further order, it further said.