HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School timings changed in Assam’s Nagaon amid rising temperature

In the wake of rising temperatures, the Nagaon district administration of Assam has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes at all educational institutions

June 03, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Nagaon

ANI
Rising temperature force rescheduling of class timing for all educational institutions in Nagaon, Assam

Rising temperature force rescheduling of class timing for all educational institutions in Nagaon, Assam | Photo Credit: G N RAO

In the wake of rising temperatures, the Nagaon district administration of Assam has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7-30 am with immediate effect.

The order comes due to the continuous rise of the mercury, prevailing scorching heat, and in view of the health of the students.

"Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled," the notification said.

"The timings of Lower Primary (LP) schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, Middle English (ME) school timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and higher secondary schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain until further order, it further said.

Related Topics

Assam / education / heatwave / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.