School reopening for classes 1 to 8 in Puducherry put off due to heavy rains

Puducherry government had earlier announced that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8 on November 8. | Photo Credit: Bashkaran N.

Puducherry

07 November 2021 20:19 IST

Government declared holiday for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9

Puducherry Education Minister A. Namassivayam on Sunday announced that the reopening of schools, both government and privately managed, has been put off in view of incessant rains in the Union Territory.

He said in a release after holding discussions with the officials of Department of Education that the incessant rains is the immediate reason to put off the date of reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8. The government would soon announce the fresh date to reopen the schools for these classes.

Namassivayam said holiday has been declared for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9.

Advertising

Advertising

The government had announced a few days ago that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8 tomorrow. But the incessant rain has necessitated the postponement of the reopening date.

"Fresh date would be decided and announced soon," he said in the release.