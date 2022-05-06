School principal in U.P. booked for asking students to wear kurta, cap on Eid

The principal has allegedly tried to lure students with extra marks if they made a video for Eid

An FIR has been lodged against the principal of a school for allegedly luring students with extra marks if they made a 20-second video wishing 'Happy Eid' on the festival and dressing up in a certain manner.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Lal Mani Tiwari, in his complaint filed at Kydganj police station here on Wednesday, alleged that Dr. Bushra Mustafa, principal of Jhunsi's Nyaya Nagar Public School, had sent a message to the students on May 2, asking the boys to wear kurta and cap and girls to wear salwar-kurta and dupatta the next day for the video.

"Children are innocent and talking about giving more marks for wearing Eid outfits and making videos is an attempt to get them attracted towards a particular religion. This can be regarded as a step in the direction of religious conversion," Mr. Tiwari said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his complaint, Mr. Tiwari called Dr. Mustafa a "communal-minded Muslim woman" and alleged that she made a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

It was part of a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere of educational institutions and create a rift between children by triggering religious discrimination among them, he said.

Mr. Tiwari also said that on May 3, along with Eid, Hindu festivals -- Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti -- too were celebrated, but Dr. Mustafa did not conduct any activity pertaining to those festivals.

Children belonging to different communities study in the school, he said.

Rammurthy Yadav, in charge of the Kydganj police station where Mr. Tiwari has lodged the complaint, said the investigation will be taken up at the Jhunsi police station as the case comes under its jurisdiction.

So far, no arrest has been made, Mr. Yadav said.