School on Assam-Mizoram border damaged in two blasts

GUWAHATI

03 February 2021 20:40 IST

Second such incident in seven months amid a violent border row

A school on the restive Assam-Mizoram border was damaged in two bomb blasts triggered by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened almost seven months after another school was blown up amid a violent border row.

Pabindra Kumar Nath, SP of southern Assam’s Hailakandi district, said the blasts had damaged the Muliwala Lower Primary School on the Assam side of the border. The school is about 12 km from the nearest police station at Ramnathpur.

“The situation is tense but under control. We have increased security,” said Mr. Nath, who inspected the school with Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal.

On July 10, miscreants allegedly from Mizoram had blown up the Upper Painom Lower Primary School in the adjoining Cachar district of Assam. It was the second border area school to have been bombed in more than a fortnight.

The decades-old dispute had flared up on October 17 when miscreants set some 20 shops and houses ablaze and 50 people were injured in attacks and counter-attacks. Assam-based organisations retaliated by imposing an economic blockade against Mizoram.

The blockade was lifted on October 22 but the situation deteriorated again on October 28. Officials of the two States met representatives of the Centre to resolve the crisis over the next couple of weeks.