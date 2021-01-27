School of Public Health launched in Rajasthan

A new School of Public Health (SPH) has been launched here to make policy intervention for building public health capacity and skills and bridge gaps between education and practices in Rajasthan. The school is expected to play an important role in healthcare management in the post-COVID-19 scenario.
Named after Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) chairperson S.D. Gupta, the school will provide technical support to health systems and render help to the State government in harnessing new technologies.
IIHMR Dean (Research) D.K. Mangal said on Tuesday that the SPH has taken up a study on non-communicable diseases, climate change and antimicrobial resistance as its first project to identify priority areas in public healthcare. The study will examine the scope for data analytics and artificial intelligence as the key segments for the public health sector.
Dr. Mangal said the major thrust areas for the school would be digital health technology and evaluation of surveillance mechanisms that could help the policy makers in identifying the challenges and bringing changes to ensure “equity and inclusion” in public health.
