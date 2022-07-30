School jobs scam | ED begins process of freezing bank accounts of Partha's associate Arpita

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 30, 2022 13:28 IST

The ED sleuth said the agency will continue grilling Arpita Mukherjee to know whether she has any more bank accounts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee, where they have found at least ₹2 crore, a senior official of the agency said on Saturday.

Bank accounts belonging to several "shell companies" of Ms. Mukherjee are also under ED scanner, he said.

"The process of freezing Ms. Mukherjee's three bank accounts has started. A total of around ₹2 crore has been found in these accounts. We suspect these accounts were used to carry out several transactions and further probe is underway," the official said.

The official said a decision on freezing the bank accounts of the "shell companies" is yet to be taken, while refusing to divulge the amount in those accounts. "We have sought the details of these bank accounts from authorities concerned. After going through the accounts, we will decide our next course of action," the official said.

The ED sleuth said the agency will continue grilling Ms. Mukherjee to know whether she has any more bank accounts. Mr. Chatterjee's bank accounts are also being checked, sources said. Interrogation of both Ms. Mukherjee and Mr. Chatterjee is underway since morning, they said.

Both Mr. Chatterjee, who has been stripped of his ministerial and party duties, and Ms. Mukherjee, from whose two flats ED has seized ₹50 crore in cash besides jewellery and foreign currency, will be in the custody of the central agency till August 3.

The duo was arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list. ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

When taken to ESI Hospital in Joka area in south Kolkata on Friday, Mr. Chatterjee alleged he was a "victim of conspiracy", but TMC has asserted that he was "solely responsible for his fate".