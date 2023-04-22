HamberMenu
School jobs scam: CBI conducts raids at six locations in Bengal, Karnataka

The sleuths of the agency conducted a 15-hour-long search operation at the residence and office of Trinamool Congress' Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha and his assistant on April 21

April 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Tehatta (WB)

PTI
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi.

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at six different locations in West Bengal and Karnataka in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam in the eastern state, a senior officer of the agency said on April 22.

The sleuths of the agency conducted a 15-hour-long search operation at the residence and office of Trinamool Congress' Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha and his assistant on April 21.

Also Read: Bengal school jobs scam: CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee despite SC stay

"We have seized several documents and two mobile phones from Saha's residence and office in Tehatta. We have also questioned the MLA for several hours till Saturday morning," the officer told PTI.

CBI sleuths had also taken Saha to a college in Betai area and conducted searches there, he said.

They returned to the MLA's residence on April 21 night and interrogated him till 6 am on April 22.

The Calcutta High Court had on April 18 directed the CBI to take over the investigation.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam.

