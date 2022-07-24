Other States

School job scam | Trinamool seeks time-bound probe in ED case against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri
PTI Kolkata July 24, 2022 14:06 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 18:44 IST

The TMC on July 24, 2022 demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

The ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and –aided schools.

At least ₹20 crore in cash along with other items were recovered from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of Mr. Chatterjee, the Industries Minister who earlier held the education portfolio.

