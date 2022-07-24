School job scam | Trinamool seeks time-bound probe in ED case against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

July 24, 2022 14:06 IST

The ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail

The TMC on July 24, 2022 demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

The ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and –aided schools.

At least ₹20 crore in cash along with other items were recovered from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of Mr. Chatterjee, the Industries Minister who earlier held the education portfolio.

Speaking to reporters, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has no connection with the woman from whose possession huge amount of cash was recovered.

"The party demands time-bound investigation in the case," he said, maintaining that investigation by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.

The CBI has been investigating the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case since 2014, while the Narada tapes case, which unfolded ahead of 2016 elections, was also yet to reach any conclusion.

"Law will take its own course; the Trinamool Congress will not interfere, however big a leader gets involved in it," Mr. Ghosh said.