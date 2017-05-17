School bags burden on Valley students: study

School-going students of Kashmir valley are an overburdened lot. An official study claims that 75% to 85% students carry bags that weigh above the recommended limit, which is 10 % of a student’s bodyweight.

The department of Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM) in Srinagar, in its study, observed 2,000 school-going children over four districts of Kashmir in March this year.

“The SPM’s community medicine conducted a study about the burden of school bags among 2,000 school-going children and found that 75% to 85% of the school bags weigh above the recommended 10% of the bodyweight of the child,” said Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, head of the SPM department.

The results of the study show that 10 to 25% of the bags weighed more than 20% of the bodyweight. “It’s much higher than the recommended weight of bags and could prove hazardous,” said Dr. Khan.

The department of Social and Preventive Medicine is planning to submit a report to the government along with recommendations to reduce the weight of school bags. “We are collecting details of teaching methodology in schools in other cities. We will look also into the means and ways to reduce weight of school bags,” said Dr. Khan.

Health issues

Dr. Gazanfer Mushtaq, a physiotherapist, warns of long-term health issues due to heavy bags.

“The constant additional weight on children’s shoulders impacts their gait, which can look very droopy and humpy. Prolonged exposure to heavy weight can in fact induce orthopaedic issues besides stress,” warns Dr. Mushtaq.

According to the State education department, Kashmir zone, there are around 16 lakh students enrolled from Class I to XII, who are exposed to heavy school bags.