Scheme used to influence voters: AJP

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday alleged that benefits under the Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme were provided to a section of ineligible farmers to influence voters by the previous BJP government in Assam and by the party in several other States where assembly elections were held earlier this year.

The AJP also claimed that the “highest number of ineligible beneficiaries” under the farmers’ welfare scheme has been detected in Assam where the BJP government was in power and retained it in the last Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu, where the BJP had an alliance with the AIADMK, was in the second position with 7,22,271 ineligible farmers under the scheme, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged.

As per the information provided by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha on July 20, Assam had provided the PM-KISAN benefits to 8,35,268 ineligible farmers, he said.