Scheduled Castes panel to hear Sameer Wankhede’s plaint on Jan. 31

Mumbai

08 January 2022 04:58 IST

The former Narcotics Control Bureau officer had claimed harassment

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will hear on January 31 the complaint filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who had claimed harassment. The commission has asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, along with the Union Home Secretary, to appear for in-person hearing before it on January 31.

Mr. Wankhede too has been asked to be present.

Asking the officials to be present before commission chairman Vijay Sampla, the NCSC has sought the action-taken report on the complaint of Mr. Wankhede.

The NCSC has asked the Maharashtra government not to take a final decision on the matter till the investigation is pending with the commission.

“No final decision in the matter is to be taken by the State till the pendency of the investigation of the case in the commission. This is as per the commission’s Rules of Procedure (RoP) clause 7.2”, said the letter.

Mr. Wankhede has been accused by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik of faking his caste certificate to obtain job in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in the Scheduled Caste category. The Minister had alleged that the officer was originally a Muslim and obtained a fake caste certificate. The NCSC, however, is examining the complaint of Mr. Wankhede that he was being implicated in a false case. The officer had written to the commission alleging harassment following disclosures made by Mr. Malik.