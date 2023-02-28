Scheduled Caste members treated like ‘slaves’ by parties: BJP’s Kailash Meghwal

February 28, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Jaipur

BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has claimed that political parties treat Scheduled Caste members like "slaves" and if they speak freely, then they are denied tickets for elections.

The former Rajasthan Assembly speaker made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Shahpura in Bhilwara district on Sunday evening.

"This is my constituency. This constituency was backward and it was backward because since 1952, it has been reserved for SCs," the Shahpura MLA said.

"... and I have no hesitation in saying that in today's politics, political parties treat Scheduled Caste members like slaves. They do not have the freedom to speak freely. If they speak freely, then their ticket gets cut," he said.

When contacted, Mr. Meghwal told PTI that he has said whatever he wanted to say.

"I will not comment further on it. I will also not counter it," he said.