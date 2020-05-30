‘Scale down flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad’

Chandigarh

30 May 2020 00:35 IST

2 cities are virus hotspots: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said there was a need to reduce domestic flights, especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where higher numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported, to contain the spread of the virus in the State.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State, as Punjab has registered only 2.8% positive cases among 72,468 samples, there is a need to reduce domestic flights, especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where higher numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported,” said Mr. Sidhu while presiding over a meeting of the health department.

“Most of the cases reported in Punjab have a travel history from other States and countries. So to prevent community spread, there is a need to put focus on passengers, especially coming from the high-risk States and countries,” said Mr. Sidhu in a statement.

The Minister also issued instructions at the meeting to ensure maximum sampling of passengers.