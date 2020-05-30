Other States

‘Scale down flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad’

2 cities are virus hotspots: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said there was a need to reduce domestic flights, especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where higher numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported, to contain the spread of the virus in the State.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State, as Punjab has registered only 2.8% positive cases among 72,468 samples, there is a need to reduce domestic flights, especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where higher numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported,” said Mr. Sidhu while presiding over a meeting of the health department.

“Most of the cases reported in Punjab have a travel history from other States and countries. So to prevent community spread, there is a need to put focus on passengers, especially coming from the high-risk States and countries,” said Mr. Sidhu in a statement.

The Minister also issued instructions at the meeting to ensure maximum sampling of passengers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:37:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/scale-down-flights-from-mumbai-ahmedabad/article31706070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY