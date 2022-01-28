SC verdict on suspension: Ruling parties want governor to act on pending MLC decision

This is for the first time that a court has interfered in the proceedings of the legislature, says Anil Parab

Taking a cue from the Supreme Court decision of quashing suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by Maharashtra legislature, the ruling party MLA and minister has raised the issue of state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari keeping 12 seats of state council vacant for over 18 months now.Shiv Sena leader and Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab said, “This is for the first time that a court has interfered in the proceedings of the legislature. We will go through the detailed order but since it has been mentioned that constitutional positions shouldn’t be kept vacant for more than six months, similar rule should be applied for vacant 12 MLC posts in state council where governor despite state cabinet clearing the names is not giving a go ahead.”Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was the pro-termassembly speaker when the iNcident took place and BJP MLAs allegedly hurled abuses, said that the court has given the verdict but ultimately it is the assembly speaker who will decide on whether allow entry of MLAs or not.Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik said that the decision to suspend MLAs was not taken by the state government but by legislature. “Let the full order copy be received by legislative Secretariat. Future course of action will be decided after reading it,” he said.