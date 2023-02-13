SC verdict on J&K delimitation body: NC, PDP, CPI(M) unhappy, BJP welcomes decision 

February 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

J&K parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday expressed unhappiness over the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to dismiss a petition challenging the constitution of the J&K Delimitation Commission and its recent exercise in the Union Territory (UT). Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed it.

Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said her party has already rejected the J&K Delimitation Commission and the J&K Reorganisation Act. “A SC decision on the J&K Reorganisation Act as well as Article 370 is yet to come. How could they announce a judgement on J&K Delimitation Commission, which is the outcome of these two pending issues. The Commission was a tactical rigging ahead of the elections to convert a majority population into a minority in J&K. We did not participate in the Commission’s exercise,” Ms. Mufti said.

The NC, which participated in the delimitation exercise, also expressed unhappiness. “The NC from day one made it clear that the entire process of delimitation in J&K was unconstitutional. It’s a lie that any region or a section of the society was less represented earlier. If the BJP is bothered about peoples’ representation and democracy, why have no elections been held in J&K for the past eight years,” NC provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta said.

He said the fact that the delimitation exercise in J&K was held separately and was not carried out along with other States in 2026 also reflected the design of the ruling regime.

CPI(M) leader M.Y Tarigami termed the SC decision as “another disappointment for people of J&K”. “The delimitation process under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act is unacceptable. This exercise has virtually disrupted the unity of people of J&K,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Congress leader Ravinder Sharma said the Congress wanted delimitation as per settled pattern and norms, where criterias like population, connectivity and administrative convenience should have been taken into consideration. “However, the exercise resulted in carving our constituencies with 1.92 lakh voters at one place and 54 lakh voters at another place. There is a huge gap in constituencies and has resulted in discrimination in certain regions. Our contention is that the delimitation did not follow the set criteria. We respect the decision of the SC though,” Mr. Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the SC decision. “The SC has shown a mirror to all those who keep questioning the Constitution. Delimitation has happened in the past but several hilly regions and Schedule Tribes faced discrimination. This exercise addressed that discrimination. It’s sad that Ms. Mehbooba has questioned the SC decision. I want to ask her if you don’t have faith in the Indian Constitution, who do you trust then?” he said.

A petition was earlier filed before the SC that challenged the validity of the constitution of the J&K Delimitation Commission after August 5, 2019 and questioned the move to increase the number of assembly seats from 87 to 90, with six seats added to the Jammu province and only one to the Kashmir province.