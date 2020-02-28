SC to hear plea for transferring rape case against Chinmayanand to Delhi court

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand.

New Delhi

28 February 2020 11:44 IST

A plea was also filed earlier against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Mr. Chinmayanand

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Chinmayanand released from Shahjahanpur prison on bail

Advertising

Advertising

The Bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection.

Mr. Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been given to her by the U.P. Police for her security.

A plea was also filed earlier against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Mr. Chinmayanand.