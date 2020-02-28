SC to hear plea for transferring rape case against Chinmayanand to Delhi court

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection.

Mr. Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been given to her by the U.P. Police for her security.

A plea was also filed earlier against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Mr. Chinmayanand.